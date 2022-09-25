Read full article on original website
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
thecomeback.com
New Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation details revealed
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa initially left the game with a head injury and appeared to be woozy on the sideline. But somehow, he passed concussion protocol and was able to return to the game. The league and the NFLPA are jointly investigating how exactly this happened, and now we have a timeline about how long that investigation will take.
