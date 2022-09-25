Here is The Blade’s high school football poll enter Week 7 of the regular season. DIVISION I-II1. Central Catholic (Division II), 5-1 record, 225, points for-57 points against, 1 last week2. Anthony Wayne (II), 6-0, 137-40, 23. Perrysburg (I), 5-1, 253-113, 44. Fremont Ross (II), 5-1, 277-138, 35. Clay (II), 5-1, 230-142, not ranked DIVISION III-IV-V1, Elmwood (Division V), 6-0 record, 276 points for-61 points against, 1 last week2. Liberty Center (V), 6-0, 173-27, 23. Eastwood (V), 6-0, 245-47, 34. Archbold (V), 5-1, 192-82, 45. Liberty-Benton (V), 4-2, 211-89, not ranked DIVISION VI-VII1. McComb (Division VII), 5-1, 271 points for-112 points against, 1 last week2. Ottawa Hills (VI), 5-1, 203-92, 33. Gibsonburg (VII), 5-1, 232-118, 44. Patrick Henry (VI), 4-2, 169-64, 2

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO