Today’s links are a little later so consider this a Monday Lunch Links. The ladies of the Houston Dash had a great opportunity this past Saturday night as they hosted OL Reign. With a playoff spot in their own hands to decide, all they had to do was to win and it would give them the security of the first playoff berth in franchise history going into the last week of this 2022 NWSL season. They had a tough challenge in Megan Rapinoe’s OL Reign who came in and demonstrated while they are still fighting with Portland Thorns for that first place spot. The game ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Dash, and now they will have to travel to Washington to take on Washington Spirit on decision day to try and make history. The game will take place on Saturday, October 1st at 7 PM. Vamos DASH!!!

