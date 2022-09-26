2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after two people were killed in Wildwood, New Jersey during an "unsanctioned" car event known as H20i.

It happened Saturday around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Burk and Atlantic avenues.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infiniti when he crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.

Authorities say one of the pedestrians died. She's been identified as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Gerald White

Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, was a passenger in the Honda Civic and also died from his injuries. Family members say he had just left the Irish Fall Festival with his fiance when they were struck.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the second pedestrian.

Authorities say White tried to flee the scene after the crash, but he was later arrested. He is being charged with two counts of death by auto, assault by auto and other related offenses.

The Action Cam captured multiple vehicles smashed in the aftermath of the crash.

On Friday, officials in Wildwood issued a warning about the event, which they called "unsanctioned." They boosted patrols to try to prevent it.

State police were called in to help control the chaos, along with local departments from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Lower Township, Middle Township and Cape May.

Officials also closed down the George Redding Bridge to get control of the situation. The bridge has since reopened.

Nancy Roy described her weekend girl's trip to the shore as scary and out of control.

"The noise started in the day and at night. They were like doing wheelies in the intersection, racing down one way streets. It was pretty crazy," she said.

The H2Oi gathering had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland where chaos also broke out involving speeding cars and crashes.

Police in Wildwood said they would have a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of car shows.

Officers are reviewing several videos posted online which capture the chaos. Authorities say additional charges may be filed.