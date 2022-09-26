ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested

 2 days ago

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after two people were killed in Wildwood, New Jersey during an "unsanctioned" car event known as H20i.

It happened Saturday around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Burk and Atlantic avenues.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infiniti when he crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.

Authorities say one of the pedestrians died. She's been identified as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKV9U_0i9JxlqC00

Gerald White

Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, was a passenger in the Honda Civic and also died from his injuries. Family members say he had just left the Irish Fall Festival with his fiance when they were struck.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the second pedestrian.

Authorities say White tried to flee the scene after the crash, but he was later arrested. He is being charged with two counts of death by auto, assault by auto and other related offenses.

The Action Cam captured multiple vehicles smashed in the aftermath of the crash.

On Friday, officials in Wildwood issued a warning about the event, which they called "unsanctioned." They boosted patrols to try to prevent it.

State police were called in to help control the chaos, along with local departments from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Lower Township, Middle Township and Cape May.

Officials also closed down the George Redding Bridge to get control of the situation. The bridge has since reopened.

Nancy Roy described her weekend girl's trip to the shore as scary and out of control.

"The noise started in the day and at night. They were like doing wheelies in the intersection, racing down one way streets. It was pretty crazy," she said.

The H2Oi gathering had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland where chaos also broke out involving speeding cars and crashes.

Police in Wildwood said they would have a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of car shows.

Officers are reviewing several videos posted online which capture the chaos. Authorities say additional charges may be filed.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland released this statement on the incident:

"I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured. Their lives will be forever changed. Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events over the last several days in Wildwood, Rio Grande, Seaville and surrounding communities are a direct result of the organizers of a pop-up car rally self-identified as H2Oi or H2O22. Directing hundreds if not thousands of people driving high performance vehicles to an area without any planning, staging or permitting created the chaos that led to these deaths and injuries. Anyone thinking of engaging in organizing any type of similar pop-up event is forewarned that there will be a swift and appropriate law enforcement and legal response.

We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children; this is no different. Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury. Further, the size and weight of a motor vehicle also results in the destruction of private and public property. I would like to commend the members of the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Wildwood Police Department, Middle Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic City Police Department and all of our local law enforcement partners who responded thru mutual aid to gain control of the situation as well as the fire and medical first responders who provided aid to the victims."

zfromtheoc
3d ago

Should have had cops everywhere giving tickets. I drove through that mess yesterday afternoon, it was chaos. The promoter should be arrested for murder.

E-Man
3d ago

I don’t understand this. This is what you democrat voters want. Why are you people complaining about. Defund the police, no bail for criminals, charges dropped on criminals, let convicted criminals out of jail, opened borders.

Lalayla Knows
3d ago

Since they had information on Friday looks like they would of had all them police officers out there turning them around beforehand. IJS

