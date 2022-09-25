ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season

USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on USC, Nolan, Julian

OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
College Football HQ

USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Usc#Arizona State#American Football#College Football#Beaver
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
HeySoCal

Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player

Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
LA VERNE, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

HBCUs impact in Los Angeles

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are intertwined in Black culture in the South and in many parts of the East and Midwest, with over 100 Black colleges in those regions. But those institutions are not present in the Western region of the United States outside of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, which is considered a historically Black graduate school.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year

What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jalopnik

Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average

Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy