247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
247Sports
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on USC, Nolan, Julian
OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
247Sports
USC football rises to No. 6 in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
USC football inched closer to Top 5 status in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up one spot to No. 6 on Sunday morning. The Trojans also moved up one spot in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches' Poll to No. 6 as well. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) are...
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player
Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
lastandardnewspaper.com
HBCUs impact in Los Angeles
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are intertwined in Black culture in the South and in many parts of the East and Midwest, with over 100 Black colleges in those regions. But those institutions are not present in the Western region of the United States outside of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, which is considered a historically Black graduate school.
