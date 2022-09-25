Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022-23 Season
The Alabama women’s basketball team had its first day of practice on Monday to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Alabama head coach, Kristy Curry, along with players Brittany Davis and Sarah Ashlee Barker sat down to talk with the media before practice started. “We’re really excited that the first...
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week
Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week
Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses
Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
