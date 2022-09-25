ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week

Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses

Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
