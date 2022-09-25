Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO