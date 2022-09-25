Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County
Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
995qyk.com
Uber Offering Free Rides To Tampa Bay Area Shelters
Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will also be offering rides to the shelters. Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News.
995qyk.com
TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
How will Hurricane Ian impact the Tampa Bay area? Here's a county-by-county breakdown
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area will begin feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian as soon as Wednesday when tropical storm-force winds enter the region. While the cone of uncertainty is getting smaller as the major hurricane begins trekking toward the west coast of Florida, it also means there is less of a chance for much change in the forecast.
995qyk.com
Open Shelters For Hurricane Ian In The Tampa Bay By County
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
995qyk.com
Florida Has Suspended Tolls, Including In Tampa Bay
With evacuation orders being issued in several Tampa Bay counties, the state of Florida has suspended tolls, including in the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and there’s a strong possibility that our area will receive the brunt of the wind and rain. The state of Florida has suspended tolls to help speed any necessary evacuations. Tampa Bay area roads that are affected by the toll suspension are: Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector. Drivers using these roads will not have to pay a toll. Also, the Selmon’s reversible lanes will remain open eastbound until further notice.
What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Evacuations Due To Hurricane Ian
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, county officials are announcing some Tampa Bay evacuations. Hillsborough County has already issued a mandatory evacuation for zone A. We will be updating this post as we receive more news. Below are the following counties with zones under mandatory evacuations and information to find your evacuation zone if you are unsure.
995qyk.com
Here’s Who To Call If Your Power Goes Out
TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here. Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here. Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592. WREC: Report online here and find your area’s WREC phone number. Now if you want to see what area’s are dealing with power outages, here...
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
City of Tampa Information Line Is Open In Advance Of Hurricane Ian
As we prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall between Ft. Myers and Tampa, citizen information lines have been activated. The City of Tampa‘s line will be open 8am to midnight daily. As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south...
TECO may proactively shut down power Wednesday to parts of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bay area prepares for Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric is warning that it may proactively shut down power to portions of the city starting Wednesday morning. If conditions warrant, power will be shut down for a small portion of evacuation Zone A — the southern...
Clearwater Hurricane Ian State Of Local Emergency Update
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Clearwater, due to impending Hurricane Ian. The city has taken numerous precautions to prepare for the storm: HURRICANE WEBPAGE We’re updating our hurricane webpage regularly.
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
TECO may shut down power to southern tip of downtown Tampa due to Hurricane Ian
Tampa Electric said it may shut down power to the southern tip of the downtown Tampa area early Wednesday to help reduce restoration time.
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Continues To Nudge South in 11AM Update
In one of those cases where good news for some is bad news for others, the 11am readings just out show Hurricane Ian‘s landfall a bit further south again. While it’s bad news for those who live south of the Skyway, it would mean a big difference for the Tampa area in terms of the surge. But as we have seen all week, the track can shift so we’ll keep an eye on the 5pm update.
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Monday Evening Update: Newest Timeline and Track
A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Tampa Bay counties. The hope continues to be that Hurricane Ian stays far away from the coastline of Tampa Bay. Models have shown different paths for the storm – but regardless it’s clear that we will see significant effects from Ian’s visit. The newest track at 5pm again bumped east, putting landfall north of Tampa. Evacuations are already underway tonight. See more info on evacuations for your neighborhood in the Storm Center on our homepage.
995qyk.com
County Closures In Tampa Bay Ahead Of Tropical Storm Ian
Schools and county offices in the Tampa Bay area have announced early closing and some closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to News Channel 8, some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
Comments / 0