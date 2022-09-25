ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County

Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Uber Offering Free Rides To Tampa Bay Area Shelters

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will also be offering rides to the shelters. Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News.
TAMPA, FL
TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian

Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
TAMPA, FL
How will Hurricane Ian impact the Tampa Bay area? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area will begin feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian as soon as Wednesday when tropical storm-force winds enter the region. While the cone of uncertainty is getting smaller as the major hurricane begins trekking toward the west coast of Florida, it also means there is less of a chance for much change in the forecast.
Open Shelters For Hurricane Ian In The Tampa Bay By County

Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Florida Has Suspended Tolls, Including In Tampa Bay

With evacuation orders being issued in several Tampa Bay counties, the state of Florida has suspended tolls, including in the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and there’s a strong possibility that our area will receive the brunt of the wind and rain. The state of Florida has suspended tolls to help speed any necessary evacuations. Tampa Bay area roads that are affected by the toll suspension are: Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector. Drivers using these roads will not have to pay a toll. Also, the Selmon’s reversible lanes will remain open eastbound until further notice.
Tampa Bay Evacuations Due To Hurricane Ian

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, county officials are announcing some Tampa Bay evacuations. Hillsborough County has already issued a mandatory evacuation for zone A. We will be updating this post as we receive more news. Below are the following counties with zones under mandatory evacuations and information to find your evacuation zone if you are unsure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Here’s Who To Call If Your Power Goes Out

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here. Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here. Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592. WREC: Report online here and find your area’s WREC phone number. Now if you want to see what area’s are dealing with power outages, here...
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
City of Tampa Information Line Is Open In Advance Of Hurricane Ian

As we prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall between Ft. Myers and Tampa, citizen information lines have been activated. The City of Tampa‘s line will be open 8am to midnight daily. As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south...
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane Ian Continues To Nudge South in 11AM Update

In one of those cases where good news for some is bad news for others, the 11am readings just out show Hurricane Ian‘s landfall a bit further south again. While it’s bad news for those who live south of the Skyway, it would mean a big difference for the Tampa area in terms of the surge. But as we have seen all week, the track can shift so we’ll keep an eye on the 5pm update.
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane Ian Monday Evening Update: Newest Timeline and Track

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Tampa Bay counties. The hope continues to be that Hurricane Ian stays far away from the coastline of Tampa Bay. Models have shown different paths for the storm – but regardless it’s clear that we will see significant effects from Ian’s visit. The newest track at 5pm again bumped east, putting landfall north of Tampa. Evacuations are already underway tonight. See more info on evacuations for your neighborhood in the Storm Center on our homepage.
TAMPA, FL
County Closures In Tampa Bay Ahead Of Tropical Storm Ian

Schools and county offices in the Tampa Bay area have announced early closing and some closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to News Channel 8, some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

