Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”
Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL・
Complex
Tyler Perry Responds to Spike Lee’s Critique of Madea, Says He’s ‘Honoring’ Those Who ‘Made Me Who I Am’
Tyler Perry has given more context to his trademark character, Madea, which has appeared in at least 10 of his movies. In a new episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, per TMZ, Perry discussed the inspiration behind the character, in response to Wallace asking the filmmaker about a previous comment Spike Lee made about Madea, calling the character “coonery buffoonery” in a 2009 interview.
digitalspy.com
Sister Act 3 gets big update from Tyler Perry
Sister Act 3 is closer than ever to getting made, thanks to Tyler Perry. Almost three decades since sequel Back in the Habit hit big screens everywhere, clamour for a third chapter of the musical comedy shows no signs of disintegrating. Joining The View alongside legend Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris van...
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Tyler Perry reveals true feelings about watching himself as Madea
Actor/director/studio founder Tyler Perry recently guested on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” discussing his iconic character and just how he views her so many movies and years later.
EW.com
Tyler Perry discusses the 27-year journey to bring A Jazzman's Blues to the screen
It took over two decades for Tyler Perry to bring his period melodrama, A Jazzman's Blues, to the screen — and the beloved entertainer and media mogul wouldn't have had it any other way. Set against the backdrop of the 1940s, A Jazzman's Blues (out Friday on Netflix) tells...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Tyler Perry Gets Real About Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms Of Madea
Tyler Perry got real when addressing Spike Lee's past criticisms of Madea years later.
AOL Corp
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films
Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast will return next Tuesday after a four-week postponement due to the Queen's death
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast will return with comedian and actor Margaret Cho next week. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, had paused the release of her Spotify podcast for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen. But Archetypes will return on Tuesday, October 4, with a conversation about Asian...
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
Kelly Ripa looks back on ‘good and bad days’ with Regis Philbin: ‘It was not a cakewalk’
Regis Philbin’s former co-host Kelly Ripa is opening up about the 10 years she spent hosting a morning show with him in new book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.”
