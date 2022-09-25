Read full article on original website
It's the First Biggest Game of the Season for UCLA
Every year there is usually a game that is the “most important” of the season. Or it’s the most important of the head coach’s tenure – or both. Over the years, we’ve written about so many “games of the year.”. The Washington game...
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Carson Bruener And The Husky Defense Are Programmed To Attack
Linebacker Carson Bruener has made a huge impact on the field this season. In addition to getting meaningful reps at linebacker, he's also recorded some of the biggest hits of the first four weeks on special teams. This Friday, the Husky defense will be challenged by the best offense they've seen thus far, but he said the mindset of that side of the ball is "attack, attack, attack"...
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
PFF Grades vs. UCLA: Colorado's 10 best players in week four
With every snap of every game, Pro Football Focus grades each individual player and the impact they have on the game. In this piece, we'll highlight.
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
First look: No. 6 USC
A detailed look at the Trojans ahead of this Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. (AZT) matchup with the Sun Devils at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Lincoln Riley 'more proud' of USC comeback win over Oregon State than Trojans' first three victories
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans passed their stiffest test of the young season Saturday night, earning a thrilling 17-14 road win over Oregon State. Caleb Williams delivered the game-winning touchdown pass -- a 21-yard strike to Jordan Addison -- with 1:13 remaining, capping an 11-play, 84-yard drive that answered Oregon State's go-ahead score minutes earlier. After the game, Riley told reporters he was more proud of this win than either of the previous three.
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Fourth-down push from offensive line saved USC's season | The Block
In the segment of The Block, Blake Brockermeyer gives the USC offensive lineman his Big Ugly Award of The Week.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
Video shows a man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County.
Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center
Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player
Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Signs Franchise Deal for Del Amo Fashion Center
The franchisee is also opening a new location in San Diego in Spring 2023
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
