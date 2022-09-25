With evacuation orders being issued in several Tampa Bay counties, the state of Florida has suspended tolls, including in the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and there’s a strong possibility that our area will receive the brunt of the wind and rain. The state of Florida has suspended tolls to help speed any necessary evacuations. Tampa Bay area roads that are affected by the toll suspension are: Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector. Drivers using these roads will not have to pay a toll. Also, the Selmon’s reversible lanes will remain open eastbound until further notice.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO