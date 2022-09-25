Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Landfall Projection Much Farther South As Of The 11pm Tuesday Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. As of the 11pm Tuesday advisory it looks like landfall could be much farther south than it was predicted just 24 hours ago. If it stays on the latest track it means less of a surge for Tampa Bay.
Tuesday Morning Readings Show Hurricane Ian Landfall Moves A Bit Southeast
As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south of Tampa. The one piece of good news about that is the risk of surge in Tampa Bay could be less. There is still time with the nature of storms like this for the track to shift. Here are this morning’s observations from the weather experts.
Monday Afternoon Update: Hurricane Ian Could Slowly Crawl When It Reaches Florida
Things could get really messy from Wednesday evening all the way until Thursday evening based on new data out this afternoon on Hurricane Ian, according to meterologist Jeff Berardelli. While the big update is on the way at 5pm, some new information coming in is explaining why we’re hearing so much about evacuations today.
Hurricane Ian Track Moves East Again In 11pm Monday Night Update
Final preparations today were made as we will begin to feel the early impacts of Hurricane Ian in Tampa Bay Tuesday. Denis Phillips from ABC Action News says any movement could still make a world of difference. At the moment, he says landfall would happen in Pinellas County early Thursday morning.
Hurricane Ian Monday Evening Update: Newest Timeline and Track
A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Tampa Bay counties. The hope continues to be that Hurricane Ian stays far away from the coastline of Tampa Bay. Models have shown different paths for the storm – but regardless it’s clear that we will see significant effects from Ian’s visit. The newest track at 5pm again bumped east, putting landfall north of Tampa. Evacuations are already underway tonight. See more info on evacuations for your neighborhood in the Storm Center on our homepage.
Sunday 11PM Ian Update: Models Begin To Merge
For much of the past week, we’ve been hoping for one model’s predicted path for Ian that would take it further away from Florida’s west coast. In tonight’s 11pm update, the Euro and American models are starting to show some agreement. Here are some observations from Denis Phillips and other Tampa Bay weather experts. Denis’ update tonight at 11 began with two sobering words: “Not good.”
Sunday Midday Update On Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 2pm update advisory stated that the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
Florida Has Suspended Tolls, Including In Tampa Bay
With evacuation orders being issued in several Tampa Bay counties, the state of Florida has suspended tolls, including in the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and there’s a strong possibility that our area will receive the brunt of the wind and rain. The state of Florida has suspended tolls to help speed any necessary evacuations. Tampa Bay area roads that are affected by the toll suspension are: Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector. Drivers using these roads will not have to pay a toll. Also, the Selmon’s reversible lanes will remain open eastbound until further notice.
County Closures In Tampa Bay Ahead Of Tropical Storm Ian
Schools and county offices in the Tampa Bay area have announced early closing and some closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to News Channel 8, some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
Open Shelters For Hurricane Ian In The Tampa Bay By County
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Tampa Bay Evacuations Due To Hurricane Ian
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, county officials are announcing some Tampa Bay evacuations. Hillsborough County has already issued a mandatory evacuation for zone A. We will be updating this post as we receive more news. Below are the following counties with zones under mandatory evacuations and information to find your evacuation zone if you are unsure.
Here’s Who To Call If Your Power Goes Out
TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here. Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here. Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592. WREC: Report online here and find your area’s WREC phone number. Now if you want to see what area’s are dealing with power outages, here...
Monday Morning Ian Update: Hurricane Watch Issued For Tampa Bay
Ian is now officially a hurricane and hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties. For those who live along the coast, a Storm Surge Watch is up for Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota Counties… as well as the coastal area of Hillsborough County. Greg Dee from ABC Action News has been monitoring the overnight data and here are some of his thoughts as well as some observations from other weather experts.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 9/26/22
We give you all the latest info on Hurricane Ian. J.R. told us about how Launa had two chances to meet his girlfriend this past weekend. She hasn’t met her, but she past up an opportunity.
