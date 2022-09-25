Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
GoldenEye 007 x Super Mario 64 Peach’s Castle Mod Works Surprisingly Well
Programmer Graslu00 has created a custom GoldenEye 007 level with Super Mario 64 characters, and the Peach’s Castle mod works surprisingly well to say the least. We see everything from Koopas with machine guns to grenade-throwing Bob-ombs. Does this GoldenEye 007 with Mario characters mod look familiar?. If so,...
SEGA Enters the Web3 Gaming Scene in Partnership with double.jump.tokyo
Double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that we have secured the license from SEGA CORPORATION to develop a blockchain game based on the theme of “Sangokushi” (Three Kingdoms). “In this game, double jump.tokyo plans to use the IP of SEGA CORPORATION, “ SANGOKUSHI TAISEN “ that includes incredible...
Pre-order the God of War DualSense PS5 controller today and ready yourself for Ragnarok
Our God of War Dualsense pre-order guide will direct you straight to the best places to pick up the limited edition controller.
Nintendo superfan spent 7 years building this classic Mario game inside Super Mario Maker 2
In a Koopashell: A Super Mario Maker superfan recently finished work on a project that has been in the making since 2015. Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has spent the last seven years working on an original Mario game that plays like a Nintendo classic. The game features 40 courses across eight worlds and employs all seven Koopalings as end-of-world bosses, some with basic attributes and others with more unique characteristics.
10 games like Terraria that'll build up your adventurous side
If you enjoyed the world of Terraria and you're after something new, why not give one of these games a try?
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles
While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Napoleon Dynamite cast reunites in Web3 animated series, Sega’s blockchain game and more
The main cast from the cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite, is reuniting for an animated series that will be released through blockchain technology. According to a Tuesday report from Hollywood news outlet Deadline, the stars from Napoleon Dynamite have all signed on to voice characters in CyKo KO, an animated rendition of Rob Feldman’s comic book bearing the same name, with a 12-minute pilot to launch on Web3 streaming service Rewarded.TV.
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
IGN
Silent Hill: Unannounced Game Gets Rated in South Korea
Rumors about the Silent Hill franchise have been traversing across the Internet for years, and it seems like one of them might become true after all, after an unannounced title from the series received a rating in South Korea. According to a report from Gematsu, a new game titled "Silent...
NME
‘System Shock’ is going to be worth the wait
For a certain generation of gamers, the mere mention of rogue AI SHODAN introduces an involuntary shudder. The primary antagonist of both 1994’s System Shock and 1999’s System Shock 2. Without SHODAN, there’s no GLaDOS. So, how do you follow up one of the most terrifying video...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $160, Get the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Mouse for $79.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Mouse might be the best looking yet, and you can get one for $79.99 shipped, today only, originally $159.99. In addition to the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor with 20,000 DPI and 99.6% resolution accuracy, it also comes equipped with new optical switches that use light beam-based actuation. Product page.
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - What We Know So Far
The "Tales" franchise can trace its origins back to the mid-90s where it struggled to compete with established giants like "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest." Now it's one of the most popular JRPGs on the market. "Tales of Arise" is the most recent game, which scored an impressive 87 on Metacritic and fans are already eagerly anticipating the release of "Tales of Luminaria," but the series owes a lot of its success to one title in particular. "Tales" didn't really get much attention until Namco came out with the game that many consider to be the pinnacle of the franchise: "Tales of Symphonia." This masterpiece was released in 2003 for the GameCube and follows the story of Lloyd Irving and his friend Colette Brunel as they embark on a journey to save the world of Sylvarant, only to learn that saving their world may destroy another. The game's popularity has led to it being re-released on several other platforms over the years, but now it seems there will be another new way to play it.
happygamer.com
According To The Game Rating And Administration Committee Of Korea, A Yet-To-Be-Released Silent Hill Game Has Been Rated
The Korean rating agency has assigned an age rating to a new Silent Hill game, though no official statement has been made. It has been ten years since the last game in Konami‘s famous survival-horror series, leading many to conclude that the company has given up on the I.P. and its other successful video game franchises. When P.T. was notoriously removed from the airwaves and Silent Hills was officially canceled in 2015, it was the last time the Silent Hill franchise appeared in the video game industry.
Netflix wants another games studio and it'll build it by itself
Google wasn't able to make a studio viable for its cloud gaming bid in Stadia. Now, all eyes are on Netflix as we wonder if it will fare any better? The streaming company known for movies and serials is doubling down on gaming with the announcement of a new studio for Netflix Games.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
