WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 notes
(Thanks to everyone who sent sunrise photos! This one’s from Susanna Moore of WSB sponsor Niederberger Contracting) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in...
What a day! Paddleboarding pilots’ trip around Vashon Island
Paddleboarders successfully circumnavigated Vashon Island in one day! Is this a “world record??” Has it been done? :) Left Point Beals, Vashon Island at 07:00. (East side) Headed south to portage at junction of Vashon and Maury. Headed around south end (past Tahlequah) then up west side. Got off boards for brief lunch break at Lisabeula Park on west side. Headed north until hit north end. Crossed ferry path, then along east side to return to Point Beals. Arrived at 16:45,
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
BIZNOTE: Dream Dinners West Seattle open house Saturday
Local businesses continue to celebrate the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, and there’s one more “Reunited” celebration this Saturday (October 1st):. Like the bridge, Dream Dinners West Seattle (a longtime WSB sponsor) is a time-saver, enabling you to serve home-cooked meals while dramatically reducing the prep time. If you haven’t been to their West Seattle storefront before, it’s on the east side of outer Jefferson Square at the corner of 41st SW and SW Alaska. Stop by between 11 am and 1 pm Saturday to get in on the deals and fun.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
RETURNING: West Seattle Monster Dash 5K, with registration deal right now
(WSB photo, 2018 West Seattle Monster Dash) The full-fledged West Seattle Monster Dash 5K & Kids’ Dash – a fun(draiser) for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools – is returning this year, and you can sign up at a discount rate through Friday! Here’s the announcement:. Join us...
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday info
Here’s the forecast – sunny, hazy, high in the mid-70s. (Monday set a record for the date, with a high of 82 at Sea-Tac.) Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle...
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
FOUND CAT: Junction area – September 25, 2022 2:05 pm
This cutie was hanging around my front porch and bolted inside when I opened the door. Clearly an indoor cat. I’m in the Alaska Junction area. 206-890-4690. RH September 25, 2022 (9:31 pm) The same (or very similar) cat came to my side porch this evening. Super friendly. Very...
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
WEST SEATTLE ART: New streetcorner mural with ‘all the things’
Thanks for the tips! That mural is close to complete on the northwest corner of 36th SW and SW Barton in Upper Fauntleroy. We went over to talk with the artists, Katie Todaro and Alex Nason. Katie owns Glam Dusty Studios and also created other West Seattle murals including 35th/Henderson...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First Monday of fall
9:43 AM: Avoid the South Park Bridge -it’s malfunctioning. Here’s the forecast – sunny with morning haze and “patchy smoke,” high near 80. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or...
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
