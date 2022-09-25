ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

#42: Man nearly killed beloved chef during a violent carjacking and robbery in Chinatown—while on felony bail, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago
arthur davis
2d ago

Vote vote vote, Pritzker, Larry Lightfoot and Kim Foxx must go vote Republican if Chicago allows them to be re-elected Chicago will be the next Portland and Detroit

wheresmine
2d ago

Please forward this to our governor, Honorable JB Pritzker. If he’s in jail January 1, 2023, Pritzker’s new law will have him out then to further terrorize innocent people. Welcome to Illinois.

Sig Sauer
2d ago

he'll be free to go in a couple weeks. so he can do it all over again.

nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening

A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three in custody after convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were in custody Tuesday morning, after a gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop.The armed robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets. Police said the clerk, a 26-year-old man, was working in the store when a man walked in, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money from the register.Surveillance video shows the clerk calmly handed over the money, before the thief just reached in the drawer to take more. It all happened in less than 30 seconds.CBS 2 has learned that nearly $1,000 in cash was taken from the register.Police said the robber fled the scene after taking the cash. Two other men were waiting outside the store at the time of the robbery, and all three fled west on Van Buren after the robbery. The clerk was not injured.The three suspects were found a short time later and taken into custody, and charges were pending Tuesday morning, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee

A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL

