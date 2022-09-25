42: Man nearly killed beloved chef during a violent carjacking and robbery in Chinatown—while on felony bail, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were in custody Tuesday morning, after a gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop.The armed robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets. Police said the clerk, a 26-year-old man, was working in the store when a man walked in, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money from the register.Surveillance video shows the clerk calmly handed over the money, before the thief just reached in the drawer to take more. It all happened in less than 30 seconds.CBS 2 has learned that nearly $1,000 in cash was taken from the register.Police said the robber fled the scene after taking the cash. Two other men were waiting outside the store at the time of the robbery, and all three fled west on Van Buren after the robbery. The clerk was not injured.The three suspects were found a short time later and taken into custody, and charges were pending Tuesday morning, according to police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO