Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins in their first 2022 Preseason contest, 2-1. The special team units contributed successfully; the penalty kill was 6/6, and the powerplay was 1/5. Two goaltenders battling for the 2G role behind Carter Hart split the victory; Felix Sandstrom saved 17/17 shots, and Troy Grosenick stopped 14/15. Wade Allison fought Connor Carrick, and Hayden Hodgson threw down with AJ Greer. Both of the Cates Brothers scored goals; Noah notched the powerplay goal, then Jackson scored the game-winner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO