Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Petry fined $5,000 for actions in Penguins game
NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren during NHL Preseason Game No. 22 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
2022 Flyers Training Camp: Day 4
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins in their first 2022 Preseason contest, 2-1. The special team units contributed successfully; the penalty kill was 6/6, and the powerplay was 1/5. Two goaltenders battling for the 2G role behind Carter Hart split the victory; Felix Sandstrom saved 17/17 shots, and Troy Grosenick stopped 14/15. Wade Allison fought Connor Carrick, and Hayden Hodgson threw down with AJ Greer. Both of the Cates Brothers scored goals; Noah notched the powerplay goal, then Jackson scored the game-winner.
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafreniere fine after slapshot, NHL salary cap going up, and more
The New York Rangers fell to the Boston Bruins in OT on Tuesday night, but avoided a catastrophe to Alexis Lafreniere. With 5:50 left in regulation, Hunter Skinner’s point shot caught Lafreniere low and sent him hobbling in pain to the bench. The Rangers first overall pick in 2020 was wincing and saying, “My foot. My foot,” to trainer Jim Ramsey.
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Go inside the glass and get a close-up view of the action. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Flames have assigned forward Lucas Ciona to his junior team, the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL). The 19-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and has spent...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Ducks
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Game livestream can be found here. Live stats for the game can be found here. Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The Addition Of Volta's Prime Charging Stall Locations And Eye-Catching, Digital...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Ducks Assign Four Players to CHL Clubs for 2022-23 Season
Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current of WHL) Tristan Luneau - Defenseman (Gatineau of QMJHL) Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman (Saginaw of OHL) Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL) Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 60 players: 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders. Recap: Ducks Can't Rally...
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
NHL
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
