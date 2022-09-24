Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La.| Jayden James hit .231 and finished with a team-high 17 kills, along with 10 digs to complete the double-double as the Grambling State University volleyball team made it a perfect weekend with a 3-0 victory over rival Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Monday night at Seymour Gymnasium.
