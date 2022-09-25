ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Florida State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
Matthew C. Woodruff

No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
FOREIGN POLICY
WRAL News

VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Tokyo

TOKYO — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris is seeking new investments and partnerships as she sits down with Japanese technology executives. Harris was meeting with the CEOs on her last full day in Tokyo on Wednesday, a...
WORLD
WRAL News

Latin America development bank axes chief after ethics probe

MIAMI — Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, after an ethics probe found he likely carried on an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The governors from the IADB's 48 members had until Tuesday to vote electronically on whether to sack Claver-Carone...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Defense Department#Space Force#Deltas#Ula#Vulcan Centaur#The Delta Iv Heavy
WRAL News

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

PORTLAND, ORE. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy