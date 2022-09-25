Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years in Alabama for shooting
A Columbus man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting an Ethelsville man in August 2020, according to a press release from Alabama 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a 38-year-old man in what Hamlin called “a premeditated...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Reality Fair illustrates budgetary challenges to students
If you asked the average teen how much her parents spend for housing, you’re likely to get a blank stare. That’s probably true for most of the household expenses families regularly incur each month. If you ask the typical teen how much income his family earns, he probably gives you that same blank stare.
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Commercial Dispatch
Big Kahnen: West Point’s Daniels racking up yards
Kahnen Daniels isn’t going to score a touchdown on every carry, but he sure believes he can. What the West Point junior will certainly do is eviscerate defenses, as he did Friday in a 59-35 win over Region 1-5A foe Lafayette. Daniels rushed for a career-high 329 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries — an average of 16.5 yards per carry.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: School grades are cause for optimism, though point to middle school concerns
No matter how old you are you are likely to remember the anticipation that accompanied Report Card day. For the top students, it was a day of affirmation. For struggling students, it was a day to be dreaded. For those whose performance fell between those poles, it was a mix of both.
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Betts
Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Edna Cameron
ETHELSVILLE, Ala. — Edna Cameron, 73, died Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
wtva.com
Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars. According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School. Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
Commercial Dispatch
Ann Merchant
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ann Merchant, 58, died Sept. 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. No services will be held. Burial will be in the Gilmer Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Merchant was born Sept. 19,...
Commercial Dispatch
Kmart building slated for online auction in October
Commercial real estate agency Crexi posted the listing, slating the property for auction Oct. 10-12. The opening bid is listed at $750,000, and participants must pay a $10,000 deposit to register for the online auction. Berkeley Capital Advisors, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the auction broker. Crexi listing agent...
