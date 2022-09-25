ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

‘Drama’ unfolds at Little Theatre 100th anniversary gala

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzPtf_0i9JjXvy00
Celebrating at the Westmoreland Club are, from left, Jessica and Scott Colin Woolnough, Toni Jo Parmelee, Maureen Franko holding Audrey, the plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ Tom Franko, Deirdre Lynch Navin and Meg Davis. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

What might be the most dramatic physical confrontation downtown Wilkes-Barre has witnessed in 100 years began on Friday evening as Hollywood stunt woman and Kingston native Heidi Germaine Schnappauf stood at a podium and off-handedly insulted Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Little Theatre’s artistic director Scott Woolnough took issue, stepping out from the crowd of 160 people, many of them wearing gowns or tuxedos to a $100-per-person gala at the Westmoreland Club in celebration of the theatre’s 100th anniversary, and angrily confronted her.

A moment later — remember, Schnappauf is a stunt woman — Woolnough was flat on his face because Schnappauf had grabbed his arm and flung him to the floor.

But don’t worry. Schnappauf and Woolnough had pre-arranged their “confrontation,” it was all in dramatic fun, and of course Schnappauf loves Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

On Friday evening, she was one of several friends of LTWB who pitched in to announce the 2023 season, which will begin in January with “Dracula.”

Following that will be “Grease” in March, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” in May, “The Wizard of Oz” in June, an evening of One Acts in August, “Carousel” in September, “The Rocky Horror Show” in October and “A Christmas Carol” paired with a New York-style Holiday Revue in December.

Sharing the announcing duties on Friday evening, show by show, were Woolnough, LTWB’s general manager David Parmelee, Life Member Walter Mitchell, veteran actor and set designer Michael Gallagher, friends of the theatre Lauren and Lorenzo Medico and former general manager Jim Harris with his wife, Andrea, who had flown in from Hawaii.

Speaking remotely via recorded videos to announce more of the season were Tony Award-winning set designer and King’s College grad Santo Loquasto, Saturday Night Live writer Rob Klein, and Broadway performer Celia Hottenstein, a Kingston native appearing in “Wicked.”

For many, the gala was a chance to reconnect with old friends, such as Bill Ulichney, a self-described “techie who acts,” who traveled from Lexington, Ky., to attend. “I always loved to hear people ask, ‘how’d you do that,’ ” Ulichney said, reminiscing about special effects.

Some attendees, like Walter Mitchell of Bear Creek Village, said theatre runs in their blood. His grandfather was a founding member of LTWB, his parents were active, and now his son, David, is the fourth generation to be involved.

Others, like Karen Krakosky of Swoyersville and Susan Hritzak of Forty Fort, agreed they were “professional audience members,” looking forward to watching some upcoming shows.

And for Breana Schall of Exeter, who hopes to audition for an upcoming show, and her mother, Rhonda, the gala was a great opportunity to wear the gowns they had picked up on sale years earlier, at unbelievably low prices.

“I was just waiting for the opportunity to wear it,” Schall said with a smile.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

‘Mesmerizing’ performance highlights Temple Israel centennial

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “Sunrise, Sunset. Sunrise, Sunset. Swiftly flow the days. Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, blossoming even as we gaze. Sunrise, Sunset. Sunrise, Sunset. Swiftly fly the years. One season following another, laden with happiness and tears.”. The words from that Broadway show...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Hollywood, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#A Christmas Carol#Drama#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Kingston#The Westmoreland Club
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WGAL

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania

Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy