Environment

The Weather Channel

Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no confirmation of fatalities or injuries. Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean. I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place. It’s complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that is gone,” René J. Roy, a resident of Channel-Port Aux Basques and chief editor at Wreckhouse Press, said in a phone interview.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Fiona - live: Hurricane continues to ravage Canada as death toll rises to 16 in Puerto Rico

Fiona made landfall in Canada on Saturday morning after taking 16 lives in Puerto Rico.The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, first barrelled into the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain drenching the region and hurricane-strength winds downing power lines and trees.As Fiona continued on its destructive path through Canada’s eastern seaboard throughout the day, around a dozen homes were washed out to sea off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.In one terrifying ordeal, a woman had to be rescued from the water when her home collapsed into the sea...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World

According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
#Nova Scotia#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Canada#Eastern Canada
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Fiona Batters Canada As A Post-Tropical Cyclone (PHOTOS)

A​ post-tropical storm formerly known as Hurricane Fiona dealt a severe blow to Atlantic Canada on Saturday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and destroying structures with its fierce winds and storm surge. T​he storm hammered Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, forcing many residents to evacuate...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Historic Fiona Causes 'Total Devastation' In Atlantic Canada

Fiona's landfall was the strongest on record for any storm in Canada. Homes were washed into the ocean. At least one person was rescued. F​iona smashed into Atlantic Canada with record-setting intensity, washing entire homes into the ocean and downing countless trees and power lines that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
ENVIRONMENT
TravelNoire

Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine

After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no fatalities had been reported by Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT

