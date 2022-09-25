ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Security Guards#Drag Queen#Concert#Brazilian#Tiktok
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy