6 Years Ago Today: Remembering the Ghost Town of Downtown Cedar Rapids
When you bring up floods in Cedar Rapids, everyone immediately begins talking about 2008, and rightfully so. However, there's another flood that comes to my mind. It changed lives before the Cedar River reached its peak. When the Cedar River hit the unimaginable crest of 31.12 feet on June 13,...
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A year-round camp that helps people with disabilities says it is in desperate need of more workers. Camp Courageous in Monticello is a tradition for many people, celebrating its 50th year this year. ”We have nice long waiting lists, yep. There’s plenty of supplies as far...
No voting changes to Cedar Rapids city charter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will not be any changes to how people in Cedar Rapids vote, but not for lack of trying. Advocates for what’s called ‘ranked choice voting” are frustrated that city council members did not take up their recommendations to make a change Tuesday night.
Finalists for Cedar Falls Police Chief named
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position. Captain Mark Howard and Captain Jeff Sitzmann were named as finalists for the job after the City of Cedar Falls narrowed seven applicants down to two. Howard has a Masters in...
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
Man hits platelet donation milestone, Impact Life asks for more ahead of Hurricane Ian
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Every two weeks Sammi Scott of Mechanicsville sits in a chair for nearly 1.5hr to donate platelets. “The first of the year in January, I call them and set up my appointments for the whole year,” he said. Tuesday, Scott made his 500th donation to...
Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency offers free compost all October
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will be able to stock up on compost for free in October. The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency announced it will be giving away compost for free all month long while supplies last. The Solid Waste Agency said its compost is nutrient...
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich
A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police
Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa
With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
Two injured Tama County crash
Two injured Tama County crash

Bush has been battling cancer for the last 2 and a half years while serving as superintendent. Energy prices are on the rise partly because of the repeated heat waves this summer that worsened the already strained levels of natural gas reserves.
Fire at assisted living facility in North Liberty causes damage
Fire at assisted living facility in North Liberty causes damage
