Cedar Rapids, IA

Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A year-round camp that helps people with disabilities says it is in desperate need of more workers. Camp Courageous in Monticello is a tradition for many people, celebrating its 50th year this year. ”We have nice long waiting lists, yep. There’s plenty of supplies as far...
MONTICELLO, IA
No voting changes to Cedar Rapids city charter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will not be any changes to how people in Cedar Rapids vote, but not for lack of trying. Advocates for what’s called ‘ranked choice voting” are frustrated that city council members did not take up their recommendations to make a change Tuesday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Finalists for Cedar Falls Police Chief named

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position. Captain Mark Howard and Captain Jeff Sitzmann were named as finalists for the job after the City of Cedar Falls narrowed seven applicants down to two. Howard has a Masters in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location

We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
MARION, IA
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
CENTER POINT, IA
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich

A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
WATERLOO, IA
Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police

Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
WATERLOO, IA
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
MARION, IA
The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa

With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Two injured Tama County crash

Two injured Tama County crash
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Fire at assisted living facility in North Liberty causes damage

Fire at assisted living facility in North Liberty causes damage
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

