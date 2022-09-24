Read full article on original website
Two CMU Volleyball Players Earn Weekly MAC Honors
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan's Claire Ammeraal and Maddie Whitfield were honored with individual Mid-American Conference weekly awards on Monday for their respective performances in the Chippewas' sweep of Ball State last weekend. The efforts of Ammeraal, a freshman setter from Madison, Wis., and of Whitfield, a senior...
Soccer Falls To Miami In MAC Game
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team fell on Sunday, 3-0, to Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference match at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Chippewas are 1-6-2, 0-1-1 MAC. Miami is 5-2-2, 1-0-1. CMU freshman goalkeeperEmma Shingler made four saves while facing seven shots on goal.
Volleyball Rallies For Dramatic 5-Set Win, Sweeps Weekend Series
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – There's something about a team that has the capability to come all the way back. Central Michigan volleyball coach Mike Gawlik calls it grit. The Chippewas downed defending Mid-American Conference champion Ball State for the second straight day on Saturday, this time in five sets, at McGuirk Arena to complete the league-opening weekend sweep.
Field Hockey Falls In Nonleaguer At No. 17 William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 7-1 nonconference decision on Sunday to 17th-ranked William & Mary at the Tribe's Busch Field. The Chippewas (1-8) are set to entertain Ball State in a Mid-American Conference game on Friday, Sept. 30 (3 p.m.) and then will welcome Saint Francis for a nonleaguer on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon).
