‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are facing charges after a gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop.A 12-year-old boy along with Geeshaun Wilson, 21, and Jennell Moore, 23, were charged and are expected in bond court. The three suspects are facing felony robbery charges among other charges related to weapon possession. The armed robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets. Police said the clerk, a 26-year-old man, was working in the store when a man walked in, pointed a gun at him,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO