Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Maris' family following Judge on HR pursuit
NEW YORK -- Kevin Maris, the son of the late Yankees slugger Roger Maris, said recently he was having an “awesome time” at Yankee Stadium watching the home run chase involving Aaron Judge, who was one home run shy of tying the American League record set by Maris in 1961 entering Sunday's game.
MLB
Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets' RBI king
OAKLAND -- When Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Mets last December, it brought him to an organization that he believed had the requisite talent to do something special. It also meant he would no longer have to face former NL East rival Pete Alonso,...
MLB
Feeling 'fine,' Goldy looking to get bat going again
LOS ANGELES -- Back on Aug. 25, a day when Paul Goldschmidt crafted a three-hit, two-homer, five-RBI-day to pull within one long ball of leading the National League in the top three major offensive categories, the Cardinals star slugger swatted away Triple Crown talk like it was some sort of hanging curveball in his wheelhouse.
MLB
Suarez's solid outing backed by two superstars
MINNEAPOLIS -- Left-hander José Suarez turned it around after consecutive subpar outings with a strong start against the Twins and was backed by a familiar duo, as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both had big days at the plate. Suarez debuted a new slider and allowed two runs...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Top player for a reason': Acuña lifts Braves in NL East hunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Memories of last year’s postseason celebrations were stirred as the jubilant screams were heard outside the Braves' clubhouse following an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “This is a fun team,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said....
MLB
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
MLB
Abrams' philosophy of 'living in the moment' pays off in 3-hit game
MIAMI -- CJ Abrams has showcased his head-turning talents on the bases early into his Major League career. On Sunday, the 21-year-old shortstop also demonstrated his ability to make adjustments with a pair of notable baserunning sequences in the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park. “He...
MLB
Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club
NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees
TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
MLB
Nothing but respect: Crew to host Pujols for one last series
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.
MLB
Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation
PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
MLB
'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth
TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
MLB
This 16-year-old 'unicorn' is a switch-hitter AND switch-pitcher
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Max Charles displayed an 88 mph fastball during Game 3 of the States Play Invitational on Sunday as a right-handed pitcher. Then, he displayed an 87 mph fastball as a lefty. “He’s like a switch-hitting Ohtani that pitches [with both arms],” said broadcaster Bruce Chen as he...
MLB
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
MLB
Greene claims 2nd straight Play of the Week Award
For the second consecutive week, Riley Greene won the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday for his homer-robbing catch in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the White Sox on Sunday. In the bottom of the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Greene hustled to the warning...
MLB
Yankee Stadium's effect on Judge's HR chase just might surprise you
Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, a number that is part milestone (he’s just one away from tying the American League record, if you haven’t heard) and part legend (while 60 isn’t the single-season MLB record or even close to it, it’s a number that’s been burned into the hearts of baseball fans for generations). It’s a pretty big deal. Obviously.
MLB
D-backs decide to end Bumgarner's season
PHOENIX -- The D-backs closed out the home part of their schedule Sunday afternoon as they fell, 3-2, to the Giants, but the news of the day came before the game started when Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner would not pitch again this year. Bumgarner, 33,...
MLB
Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
MLB
Castillo 'very, very happy' to join Mariners long term
SEATTLE -- Luis Castillo sat atop a head table at T-Mobile Park on Monday, sporting the grin he dons on both good days and bad while raising his pitching fist and flexing his right arm. It’s the trademark pose of the two-time All-Star after a strikeout, but he wasn’t on a mound and instead was celebrating something even more rewarding.
Comments / 0