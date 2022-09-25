This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO