Temp flight restriction, as Vice President Kamala Harris’ jet stopping in Anchorage for fuel on way to Japan

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading a delegation from the United States to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Her plane will stop in Anchorage for fuel on Sunday. A temporary flight restriction has been declared for the area around Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson for a couple of hours, which will impact private and commercial flights in the area.

Harris will also visit South Korea during the trip, planned for Sept. 25-29; this is her first official visit to either Japan and South Korea.

Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was assassinated on July 8 by a gunman who shot the former prime minister while he was giving a campaign speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City, Nara Prefecture, Japan.