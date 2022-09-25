An unprecedented journey to the frontlines of an environmental catastrophe driven by the age-old lust for gold. Cynthia McFadden along with NBC News’ Investigative team travel to Southern Peru to expose the way illegal gold mining on protected lands has spurred an environmental disaster as well as a multi-pronged threat to U.S. national security. NBC News is the first network news team since the pandemic to embed with Peruvian Special Forces. There, in an area deemed an emergency zone and previously inaccessible to outsiders, NBC News witnesses up close what the destruction of Peru’s primary rainforests looks like and what the far-reaching consequences are.Sept. 27, 2022.

