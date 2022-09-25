ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

In Eastern Russia, the response to President Putin’s order to send reservists to the frontlines in Ukraine is growing violent. One man opened fire inside a military enlistment center while reportedly shouting, “no one will go to fight!” NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on the rare protests in St. Petersburg as many people try to dodge the draft.Sept. 26, 2022.
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks

WARSAW, Poland — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they...
Photos show plumes from impact of NASA's DART collision with asteroid

The dramatic moment when a NASA spacecraft intentionally flew head-on into an asteroid was captured by a tiny, Italian-built satellite that was designed to survey the aftermath of the cosmic collision. Photos of NASA's DART probe slamming into a small and harmless asteroid known as Dimorphos were released Tuesday by...
Thousands of Russians fear President Putin’s new draft orders

Thousands take the streets across Russia to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to force ordinary Russians to the frontlines. Some Russian men are fleeing the country in an attempt to dodge potential draft orders. Putin’s closest allies also acknowledged mistakes made in the implementation of the mobilization as the Ukrainian President accused Putin of nuclear blackmail.Sept. 25, 2022.
MTP NOW Sept. 27 – Florida prepares for hurricane; Jan. 6 hearing pushed; Russia holds referendums

Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida as a category 3 storm as ten counties declare mandatory evacuation orders. The January 6th select committee postpones Wednesday's hearing largely due to the hurricane, moving the date closer to the election. Nicholas Wu, Xochitil Hinojosa and Doug Heye join the Meet the Press Now panel to discuss the latest on GOP Pa. gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and a newly uncovered interview. Poland’s Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau says threats made by Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons should elicit a devastating response from NATO, should they come to fruition. Covid-19 cases could rise along with the flu, creating a “twindemic” this winter.Sept. 27, 2022.
Paradise Lost: Paradise Lost: The Weight of Gold

An unprecedented journey to the frontlines of an environmental catastrophe driven by the age-old lust for gold. Cynthia McFadden along with NBC News’ Investigative team travel to Southern Peru to expose the way illegal gold mining on protected lands has spurred an environmental disaster as well as a multi-pronged threat to U.S. national security. NBC News is the first network news team since the pandemic to embed with Peruvian Special Forces. There, in an area deemed an emergency zone and previously inaccessible to outsiders, NBC News witnesses up close what the destruction of Peru’s primary rainforests looks like and what the far-reaching consequences are.Sept. 27, 2022.
Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them after 'sham' votes

Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase...
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world's most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It...
Iran warns the West over protests as international backlash grows

Iran has accused Western leaders of trying to “violate its sovereignty” by making comments supporting protesters angry over the death of a young woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. “In the recent riots, the political leaders of America and Europe, their media, exploited a...
