Read full article on original website
Related
Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement
In Eastern Russia, the response to President Putin’s order to send reservists to the frontlines in Ukraine is growing violent. One man opened fire inside a military enlistment center while reportedly shouting, “no one will go to fight!” NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on the rare protests in St. Petersburg as many people try to dodge the draft.Sept. 26, 2022.
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
WARSAW, Poland — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Opposition to military mobilization spreads across Russia
Violence has broken out in different parts of Russia over opposition to the partial military mobilization announced last week by President Putin.Sept. 26, 2022.
Photos show plumes from impact of NASA's DART collision with asteroid
The dramatic moment when a NASA spacecraft intentionally flew head-on into an asteroid was captured by a tiny, Italian-built satellite that was designed to survey the aftermath of the cosmic collision. Photos of NASA's DART probe slamming into a small and harmless asteroid known as Dimorphos were released Tuesday by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of Russians fear President Putin’s new draft orders
Thousands take the streets across Russia to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to force ordinary Russians to the frontlines. Some Russian men are fleeing the country in an attempt to dodge potential draft orders. Putin’s closest allies also acknowledged mistakes made in the implementation of the mobilization as the Ukrainian President accused Putin of nuclear blackmail.Sept. 25, 2022.
Stunning discovery of 1,200-year-old shipwreck contradicts history books
An ancient shipwreck was found off the coast of Israel with artifacts from all over the Mediterranean, contradicting a major archaeological theory.
MTP NOW Sept. 27 – Florida prepares for hurricane; Jan. 6 hearing pushed; Russia holds referendums
Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida as a category 3 storm as ten counties declare mandatory evacuation orders. The January 6th select committee postpones Wednesday's hearing largely due to the hurricane, moving the date closer to the election. Nicholas Wu, Xochitil Hinojosa and Doug Heye join the Meet the Press Now panel to discuss the latest on GOP Pa. gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and a newly uncovered interview. Poland’s Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau says threats made by Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons should elicit a devastating response from NATO, should they come to fruition. Covid-19 cases could rise along with the flu, creating a “twindemic” this winter.Sept. 27, 2022.
Hurricane Ian wallops Cayman Islands, blows into Cuba
Hurricane Ian passed by Cayman Islands before its winds started to whip across Cuba as it headed toward Florida.Sept. 27, 2022.
Paradise Lost: Paradise Lost: The Weight of Gold
An unprecedented journey to the frontlines of an environmental catastrophe driven by the age-old lust for gold. Cynthia McFadden along with NBC News’ Investigative team travel to Southern Peru to expose the way illegal gold mining on protected lands has spurred an environmental disaster as well as a multi-pronged threat to U.S. national security. NBC News is the first network news team since the pandemic to embed with Peruvian Special Forces. There, in an area deemed an emergency zone and previously inaccessible to outsiders, NBC News witnesses up close what the destruction of Peru’s primary rainforests looks like and what the far-reaching consequences are.Sept. 27, 2022.
Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them after 'sham' votes
Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase...
Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
Coast Guard spots Chinese guided missile cruiser off Alaskan island
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
VP Harris condemns ‘disturbing’ Chinese actions in the Pacific
Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday “disturbing” actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen “unofficial ties” with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island. Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer...
Kremlin dismisses 'stupid' claims Russia attacked Nord Stream
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said claims that Russia was somehow behind a possible attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines were stupid, adding that Moscow saw a sharp increase the profits of U.S. companies supplying gas to Europe.
Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world's most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It...
Iran warns the West over protests as international backlash grows
Iran has accused Western leaders of trying to “violate its sovereignty” by making comments supporting protesters angry over the death of a young woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. “In the recent riots, the political leaders of America and Europe, their media, exploited a...
NBC News
504K+
Followers
56K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0