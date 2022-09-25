Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls
Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Geneva and Chagrin Falls played in a 3-1 game on September 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Eastlake North blanks Cleveland VASJ
Eastlake North's defense throttled Cleveland VASJ, resulting in a 3-0 shutout at Cleveland Vasj on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 20 , Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison
Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off with September 28, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on September 28, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Calm before Week 7’s storm could lead to overhaul
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not much changed in this week’s cleveland.com high school football Top 25, but don’t expect that to last. There are two top 10 matchups, a third game pitting teams in the top 13 against each other and five games total that feature ranked teams facing off in Week 7 of the high school football season.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. In recent action on September 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood took...
St. Edward, St. Ignatius and Cleveland Heights all move up in Division I: Week 7 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the top 16 teams stayed put in the latest cleveland.com top 25, there was some interesting movement in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings. St. Edward moved up to No. 3 in Division I after Centerville’s 21-17 loss to Springboro. Centerville dropped...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Comments / 0