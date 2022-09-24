Read full article on original website
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
Teachers: Tell us what classroom conditions look like at your local schools
Teachers briefly went on strike in Columbus, Ohio, partly over classroom conditions and wanting functional heating and cooling systems. In Atlanta, students at one high school shared images on social media of flooding rooms and other disrepair.
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Phys.org
As alarming as test scores are, reality for US students is probably worse
Declines in reading and math scores among U.S. 9-year-olds during the pandemic were not just dramatic but historic, according to a report issued late last month by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Andrew Ho, Charles William Eliot Professor of Education at Harvard, previously served on the board that oversees...
Being a librarian isn't just about books – it's about helping everyone get access to information and resources
Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. How did you get to where you are today? I have a doctorate in English, specializing in children’s and young adult literature. I spent the first half of my 25-year career in English departments, teaching education and English...
Phys.org
How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
Parents will be increasingly aware they need to talk about consent with their children. There is no such thing as "too young" to start the conversation. In fact, the earlier the better, when it comes to understanding how to have respect for your body and other people's. We are researchers...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner High School students recognized
Shiner High School students have earned academic recognition from the College Board’s National and Rural Small Town Award. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
This Founder Quit His 'Prison'-Like Teaching Job Within 2 Months. Now, He and His Sister Are Helping Other Teachers Leave the Classroom and Achieve Financial Freedom.
Siblings Israel and Sunem Tovar co-founded The Dream Teacher Project to help teachers of color build the wealth and lives they deserve.
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
shiftedmag.com
Know About IB Math Tutoring
Math tutoring is an important service that can help students improve their grades and understanding of mathematics. There are many advantages to using a tutor, including one-on-one attention, customized instruction, and flexible scheduling. When choosing a math tutor, it is vital to consider the tutor’s qualifications, experience, and teaching style....
When should kids be allowed to have a phone?
MINNEAPOLS – If you have a child between 6 and 12, there's a good chance they've asked you for a cellphone. The average age for a first one in the United States is about 10 years old. So, when should kids get a phone? The surveys vary slightly, so let's go with common sense media. Fifty-three percent of kids have a cellphone by 11. Of 8-year-olds, it's 20 percent. WCCO spoke with Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin of the Mayo Clinic Children's Center, who also chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Media and Communication."I try to avoid recommending one specific age,"...
Brookings Institution
Early-grade learning assessments spur Sierra Leone to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills
Children who learn to read, write, and gain strong basic literacy and numeracy skills in the early grade years are more likely to be successful throughout their academic lives. Literacy levels are also correlated with economic, civic, health, and other quality of life measures for individuals and whole nations. Even...
