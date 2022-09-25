ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies, Cougars Await as Women’s Soccer Hits the Road

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in their 2022 Pac-12 opener, the University of Utah women's soccer team will continue their conference schedule with two road matches, first on Thursday, when they'll visit the Washington Huskies for an 8 p.m. fixture at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, then they'll head to Pullman, Wash., the home of the Washington State Cougars for a 1 p.m. bout at Lower Soccer Field on Sunday.
Utah Volleyball Heads To Los Angeles For First Conference Road Trip

Match 14: Utah (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12) at UCLA (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. MT. Match 15: Utah (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12) at USC (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) Utah Volleyball returns to road play for its first conference road trip of the season, traveling to Los Angeles this weekend. Utah will open road play against UCLA on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. MT inside Pauley Pavilion. The Utes will stay in town for a matchup against USC on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. MT in the Galen Center. Utah's first match of the weekend will be live streamed, while the match between the Utes and Trojans will be aired on Pac-12 Insider.
How Flashing the U Began

Bill noted that they wouldn’t be able to make it to all of Utah’s meets, so Bircumshaw came up with something to fill in the gap. He didn’t feel comfortable pointing to his eyes and heart like her parents would do for Melissa. However, he created a great alternative. He came up with the idea of pointing up his index fingers and bringing his thumbs together, making the shape U. He did to it to let Melissa know “I’m supporting you.” She reciprocated the hand signal back to him.
Men’s Tennis Wraps Up First Fall Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Utah men's tennis team concluded the final day of the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains Sunday afternoon. The team played in consolidation brackets both for doubles and singles play, wrapping up the weekend of play. Bruno Krenn and Mateo Julio played in the...
