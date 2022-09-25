Read full article on original website
Is Tyson Fury ready for Joe Joyce?
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce has already proven that he’s ready for the likes of Tyson Fury with his knockout victories over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. The 90+ punches that Joyce threw in rounds 9, 10and 11 in his victory over Joseph Parker last Saturday night would be a total nightmare for Fury, who isn’t capable of throwing anywhere near that number.
Fury states he’s NOT fighting Joshua next because he missed the deadline today
By Charles Brun: Just moments ago, Tyson Fury announced that he’s officially moving on after Anthony Joshua missed Monday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline that he’d set for him to sign the contract for a December 3rd fight. Fury never seemed to fancy the fight with Joshua, which would...
Did Team Joshua intentionally sit on contract for Fury fight?
By Allan Fox: Anthony Joshua’s management’s delay in working through the contract for the Tyson Fury fight may ultimately have saved their fighter from suffering a career-ending loss on December 3rd. The question is whether Joshua’s management intentionally dragged their feet in reviewing the contract. If they...
Kell Brook could come out of retirement, wants Eubank Jr vs. Benn winner
By Adam Baskin: Trainer Dominic Ingle says Kell Brook is showing interest in coming out of retirement to potentially face the winner of the October 8th fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Ingle says the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) has been showing up at...
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
Warren still trying to get Fury vs. Joshua fight done
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.
Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds
By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
Richardson Hitchins Isn’t Impressed With Ryan Garcia or Teofimo Lopez
By Vince Dwriter: Free agent light welterweight contender Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) is in the process of starting a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he plans on making a run for one of the 140- pound titles. Hitchins admits there is an abundance of talent in...
Tyson Fury wants Manuel Charr next
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury says he wants Manuel Charr for his next fight after giving up on his fight against Anthony Joshua when he failed to sign the contract by his appointed 5:00 p.m. deadline today. The 37-year-old Charr isn’t ranked in the top 15 by the WBC, so...
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
George Kambosos Jr is a “desperate man” for Devin Haney rematch on October 16th
By Dan Ambrose: Bill Haney believes former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. is a “desperate man” heading into the rematch with undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos’ career is basically on the line for this fight,...
Deontay Wilder ready for comeback against Robert Helenius on Oct.15th
By Dan Ambrose: Deontay Wilder says he’s in top physical condition for his comeback on October 15th against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay has trimmed down his physique with the help of a lot of workouts...
Joe Joyce: People don’t want Fury vs. Charr
By Craig Daly: Joe Joyce says fans don’t want to see Tyson Fury defend against Manuel Charr next. They want to see Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) defend his WBC heavyweight titles against better competition like himself, Anthony Joshua, or Oleksandr Usyk. It’s unclear what attracted Fury to want to...
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce “wouldn’t land one punch on me”
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury was impressed with the performance from Joe Joyce after watching him score an eleventh round knockout of his gym mate Joseph Parker last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fury says that as good as Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) looked last night...
Tyson Fury gives Joshua 5 pm deadline to sign contract
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media today to let Anthony Joshua know he has until 5:00 p.m. to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd, or he’s moving on. If Fury is serious about his 5 pm deadline, it means he could already have...
Dillian Whyte compares himself to Joe Joyce
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte was doing a little clout chasing today, putting himself on the same level as the unbeaten Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs). Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) complimented Joyce for being a “good fighter” and then remarked that he feels he has the type of power that can knock out “anyone on the planet.”
Eddie Hearn says Joshua won’t sign by Monday, dares Fury to walk away
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua “won’t” sign the contract by Monday for a fight against Tyson Fury because they have a meeting planned for that day to discuss the contract points. Hearn says that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) should walk away if he’s true...
