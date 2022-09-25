By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO