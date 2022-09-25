ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Is Tyson Fury ready for Joe Joyce?

By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce has already proven that he’s ready for the likes of Tyson Fury with his knockout victories over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. The 90+ punches that Joyce threw in rounds 9, 10and 11 in his victory over Joseph Parker last Saturday night would be a total nightmare for Fury, who isn’t capable of throwing anywhere near that number.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Did Team Joshua intentionally sit on contract for Fury fight?

By Allan Fox: Anthony Joshua’s management’s delay in working through the contract for the Tyson Fury fight may ultimately have saved their fighter from suffering a career-ending loss on December 3rd. The question is whether Joshua’s management intentionally dragged their feet in reviewing the contract. If they...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker

By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Warren still trying to get Fury vs. Joshua fight done

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds

By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The Ao Arena#Wbo
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury wants Manuel Charr next

By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury says he wants Manuel Charr for his next fight after giving up on his fight against Anthony Joshua when he failed to sign the contract by his appointed 5:00 p.m. deadline today. The 37-year-old Charr isn’t ranked in the top 15 by the WBC, so...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder ready for comeback against Robert Helenius on Oct.15th

By Dan Ambrose: Deontay Wilder says he’s in top physical condition for his comeback on October 15th against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay has trimmed down his physique with the help of a lot of workouts...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce: People don’t want Fury vs. Charr

By Craig Daly: Joe Joyce says fans don’t want to see Tyson Fury defend against Manuel Charr next. They want to see Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) defend his WBC heavyweight titles against better competition like himself, Anthony Joshua, or Oleksandr Usyk. It’s unclear what attracted Fury to want to...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce “wouldn’t land one punch on me”

By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury was impressed with the performance from Joe Joyce after watching him score an eleventh round knockout of his gym mate Joseph Parker last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fury says that as good as Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) looked last night...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury gives Joshua 5 pm deadline to sign contract

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media today to let Anthony Joshua know he has until 5:00 p.m. to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd, or he’s moving on. If Fury is serious about his 5 pm deadline, it means he could already have...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte compares himself to Joe Joyce

By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte was doing a little clout chasing today, putting himself on the same level as the unbeaten Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs). Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) complimented Joyce for being a “good fighter” and then remarked that he feels he has the type of power that can knock out “anyone on the planet.”
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy