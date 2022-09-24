Minnesota Crookston Equestrian Falls 13-3 to South Carolina in Season Opener

Read full article on original website
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Equestrian Has Strong Rides but Falls to Delaware State
FELTON, Del. – The University of Minnesota Crookston equestrian team was defeated 12-3 by Delaware State University Saturday, September 24 at Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del. The Golden Eagles were guided by great rides from Juliana Gullo (Fr., Itasca, Ill.) in fences, as she scored 75 on Lophius...
goldeneaglesports.com
Sioux Falls Uses Efficient Offensive Attack to Sweep Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minn. – After defeating Bemidji State in five sets on Friday night, the University of Sioux Falls left no doubt on Saturday, defeating Minnesota Crookston in straight sets (14-25, 15-25, 11-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12 (1-5 NSIC), while USF improves to 9-4 (5-1 NSIC). Set One.
goldeneaglesports.com
University of Minnesota Crookston
GOAL by AUGIE Hamski, Ally Assist by Barkus, Sierra and Young, Ally. Clock UMC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:00 Fischbach, Brooklyn at goalie for Minn.-Crookston. 01:07 Shot by AUGIE Fehr, Sylvia, bottom center, saved by...
firststateupdate.com
DIAA: Adults Only At Tonight’s Archmere Academy Howard Game After Middletown Shooting
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) will limit the number of spectators at tonight’s football game between Archmere Academy and Howard after two teens were shot outside of a Middletown football game. In recent weeks two other football games were interrupted by disturbance and fleeing spectators. On September 2,...
Hampton gets rude welcome to CAA football from Delaware
Delaware dominated Hampton. Delaware's offense put up 35 points, while its defense kept the opposing offense completely out of end zone. The post Hampton gets rude welcome to CAA football from Delaware appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WDEL 1150AM
Appo School District tells parents double-shooting 'not connected' to football game
Appoquinimink School District officials sent an email to their community Sunday night saying a double-shooting outside a rivalry game was not connected to the football contest. Two people were shot on Bunker Hill Road, just east of Choptank Road, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, just as the game between Appoquinimink...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WGMD Radio
Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind
The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
WMDT.com
Firefly festival attendees in Dover asked to take shelter, leave campgrounds due to severe weather
DOVER, DEL. – Attendees of the Firefly music festival in Dover are being told to leave the fairgrounds and take shelter in a vehicle, as a severe weather warning has been issued in the area. The message was sent by the Firefly Festival’s official Twitter account as well as...
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
organicspamagazine.com
Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland
Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Milton man killed in hit and run near Lewes
9/26 UPDATE: Police have released the identity and possible suspect vehicle in this crash. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Thomas Belfield of Milton. Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit have provided a photo of a vehicle similar to the one involved in the incident (pictured above). Anyone with...
Cape Gazette
Beebe honors respiratory therapist Nancy Collick with award
Beebe Healthcare recently presented its inaugural Pulmonary Health and Illnesses of the Lungs Award to Nancy Collick, a respiratory therapist who has served Sussex County for more than 30 years. Collick is recognized as a valuable leader within Beebe’s respiratory and emergency departments; she is someone who provides clinical excellence...
Ocean City Today
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 rape in Ocean City
A 46-year-old man from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman in Ocean City in December 2021. According to a press release from State's Attorney Kris Heiser, Wayne Eugene White was sentenced for second-degree rape, which he pleaded guilty to on June 9, 2022.
