It's back to fundamentals for Austin Keys and the Rebel defense
Although the "24-hour rule" has passed for the Ole Miss Rebels, there are still things to reflect on from Saturday's lack-luster 35-27 win over Tulsa. Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys was one of those people that did that. The Ole Miss defense had to face something they've never faced until...
Women's basketball to host commitment Mariyah Noel on official this weekend
The Ole Miss women's basketball program will host Mariyah Noel on an official visit this weekend centered around the football Rebels game with Kentucky. Noel committed to Ole Miss back in June. The 6-foot small forward out of the Kansas City suburb Bonner Springs, Kansas, had a rapid recruitment leading...
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Late Kick: Kentucky will knock off Ole Miss in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football heads south to Waco, Texas, this weekend for its Big 12 opener against the defending conference champion Baylor. The Cowboys get a chance at revenge after falling to the Bears, 21-16, in last seasons's Big 12 Championship Game. Some Oklahoma State players are using that heartbreaking loss as motivation, while others have put the past behind them and understand this is a battle of two new teams in 2022. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard on the call.
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky
(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
