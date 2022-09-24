Read full article on original website
Related
Watford sack Rob Edwards as manager and appoint Slaven Bilic to replace him
Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards after only 11 matches and appointed Slaven Bilic to succeed him
BBC
Jonny Evans: How 'making up the numbers' in training set NI defender on course for 100 caps
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Jonny Evans' Northern...
BBC
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Watford is a club where every bond is unravelling under owner Pozzo | Simon Burnton
Monday’s shock sacking of Rob Edwards has only deepened supporters’ growing resentment of Gino Pozzo
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Monday's gossip: Foden, Lukaku, Trossard, Timber, Matic, Kamara
Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract for England attacking midfielder Phil Foden, with the deal believed to be over six years and worth about £250,000 a week. (Football Insider) Belgium international Romelu Lukaku does not plan to return to Chelsea at the end...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to keep assistant manager Anthony Barry at the club.
BBC
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
Comments / 0