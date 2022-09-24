Read full article on original website
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
Serie A to feature woman referee for first time
Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said on Wednesday. Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella...
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
Watford is a club where every bond is unravelling under owner Pozzo | Simon Burnton
Monday’s shock sacking of Rob Edwards has only deepened supporters’ growing resentment of Gino Pozzo
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Man City to assess John Stones' fitness for Man United derby
Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of John Stones ahead of the Manchester derby after the defender picked up an injury on international duty. Stones was forced off during the first half of England's 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley on Monday night with a hamstring problem. - Stream...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich make Tottenham's Harry Kane their No. 1 target
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Bayern make Kane their...
