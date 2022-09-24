ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Serie A to feature woman referee for first time

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said on Wednesday. Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella...
MLS
BBC

Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season

Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
WORLD
ESPN

Man City to assess John Stones' fitness for Man United derby

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of John Stones ahead of the Manchester derby after the defender picked up an injury on international duty. Stones was forced off during the first half of England's 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley on Monday night with a hamstring problem. - Stream...
MLS

