Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends that emerged from Arkansas’ 23-21 loss against Texas A&M in Southwest Classic
The then-10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks faltered spectacularly in a few big moments to cement their coulda-woulda-shoulda 23-21 loss against then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday in the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Football Hogs lost for the first time on the season. Despite out-gaining their...
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
Jordan Domineck pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck spent his first four seasons at Georgia Tech entering the transfer portal and ending up with the Razorbacks. On Monday, Georgia Tech fired its head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Collins was beginning his fourth season at Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 to start the season with the lone victory 35-17 over Western Carolina. They have had one-sided losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF. They have now lost nine consecutive games to FBS opponents. Domineck commented on his former coach and AD.
Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more
FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
Third quarter woes mystery to Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
Arkansas Monday grid notes and tidbits
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday to review his No. 20 team’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and ahead to Saturday’s home game with No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0). “I think we’re fine,” Pittman said of the mindset of the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1)....
Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup. You can see both...
Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
Arkansas looks to turn page quickly
The challenge of facing No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville was already going to be a physical and mental one for No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) and now it is going to be an emotional task as well. The Razorbacks coughed up a early two-touchdown lead in...
PTN Faceoff: Should the Texas A&M game stay in Arlington or go back to a home-and-home matchup?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writers Tom Murphy and Bob Holt discuss if the Texas A&M game should stay in AT&T Stadium in Arlington or go back to being a home-and-home matchup. To vote on who won the faceoff, click here.
Arkansas falls in polls following loss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop. The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.
WATCH: Sam Pittman breaks down Texas A&M loss and previews Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media Monday to talk about the loss to Texas A&M and preview their game with Alabama. The No. 20 Hogs will take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team had their first full practice of the year on Monday. Before practice, Eric Musselman, and two of his players, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV, spoke to the media about this year’s team. See those full press conferences...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, Makayla Daniels & Chrissy Carr pressers as full practice started this week
KNWA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and transfer guard Chrissy Carr sat down with the media earlier today after their first day of full practice. Coach Neighbors talked about current players changing positions, the new season ahead, new players, their height and length, and more in this week’s press conference.
Hog Football recruiting report | Texas recruiting & Southwest Classic loss
KNWA-KFTA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- In this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting report we touch on Metroplex recruiting and we also touch on the Hogs first loss of the season in the Southwest Classic. Arkansas faces Alabama next week at Razorback Stadium.
