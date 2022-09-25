ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realdawghuskies.com

Washington Builds Recruiting Momentum, Sends More Offers After Thumping Stanford

Football and recruiting is all about momentum and the Washington Huskies have it right now both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. A week after capitalizing on nationally televised victory over the Michigan State Spartans, Washington secured the commitments of two 2024 players. Now, on the heels of its 4-0 start Washington is seizing the momentum and have sent out two fresh offers over the weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
#Fresno State#Stanford University#Clovis North High School#Bellevue High School
The Stranger

Slog AM: Bikes Are Back, Boats Are Out, and NASA Will Crash a Spaceship Into an Asteroid Today

This was a great weekend to visit Mercer Island. Just not by car. As WSDOT has been saying in numerous venues for many weeks, a section of westbound I-90 had to be closed this weekend for the second phase of maintenance on a freeway joint that was installed in 1989. Initially, they left a westbound ramp open on the island, but that caused extensive backups when navigation systems directed drivers to use the island’s surface streets to bypass the construction. In response, WSDOT closed Mercer Island’s westbound onramp altogether. Access for emergency vehicles, transit, and bikes was unimpeded. The project is now complete and traffic is flowing.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
Softball
Chronicle

Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
