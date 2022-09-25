ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football heads south to Waco, Texas, this weekend for its Big 12 opener against the defending conference champion Baylor. The Cowboys get a chance at revenge after falling to the Bears, 21-16, in last seasons's Big 12 Championship Game. Some Oklahoma State players are using that heartbreaking loss as motivation, while others have put the past behind them and understand this is a battle of two new teams in 2022. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard on the call.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels

The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky

(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Walden Joins OPC

A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made

I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department

Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
