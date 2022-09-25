Read full article on original website
It's back to fundamentals for Austin Keys and the Rebel defense
Although the "24-hour rule" has passed for the Ole Miss Rebels, there are still things to reflect on from Saturday's lack-luster 35-27 win over Tulsa. Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys was one of those people that did that. The Ole Miss defense had to face something they've never faced until...
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football heads south to Waco, Texas, this weekend for its Big 12 opener against the defending conference champion Baylor. The Cowboys get a chance at revenge after falling to the Bears, 21-16, in last seasons's Big 12 Championship Game. Some Oklahoma State players are using that heartbreaking loss as motivation, while others have put the past behind them and understand this is a battle of two new teams in 2022. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard on the call.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Women's basketball to host commitment Mariyah Noel on official this weekend
The Ole Miss women's basketball program will host Mariyah Noel on an official visit this weekend centered around the football Rebels game with Kentucky. Noel committed to Ole Miss back in June. The 6-foot small forward out of the Kansas City suburb Bonner Springs, Kansas, had a rapid recruitment leading...
Late Kick: Kentucky will knock off Ole Miss in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky
(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Chris Rodriguez' return for Ole Miss: 'Chris doesn't need to come in and be our savior'
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
hottytoddy.com
Walden Joins OPC
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
Ole Miss on the rise in both major college football polls
Ole Miss is on the rise in both major college football polls after starting the season with an unblemished 4-0 mark. The Rebels rose two spots to No. 11 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, while jumping up two spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. This...
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
wcbi.com
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
desotocountynews.com
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest
HERNANDO, Miss. — A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27. In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a...
wcbi.com
A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
