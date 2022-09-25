Read full article on original website
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: USC continues stay at No. 1, Utah slips
Some were able to watch it, others weren't, but there was a ton of attention on the final quarter of No. 6 USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State and that's huge for football on the west coast. The Conference of Champions has seen some impressive performances through the early portion of the season which has caused a shuffle in this week's Pac-12 power rankings.
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent
There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
247Sports
