Oxford, MS

The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance

Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent

There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

