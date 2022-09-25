ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
Person
Lane Kiffin
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports

Bixby (Okla.) shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen is ready to announce his college decision and he will do it live on 247Sports. Ranked No. 102 overall in the class of 2023, Friedrichsen will decide between his final three of Davidson, Nebraska and Notre Dame this Tuesday the 27th of September at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT and his announcement can be viewed here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez responds for Kansas State, and to a reporter's question

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday night at Oklahoma was if the Wildcats — and specifically quarterback Adrian Martinez — could bounce back from a baffling loss to Tulane the week before. As Fitz explains, not only did K-State and Martinez respond, but Martinez put on a masterful performance in the Wildcats' 41-34 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners. And then after the game, he spoke with the media, honestly addressing what the game meant and how disappointed he was in his performance against Tulane, but he also went out of his way to make sure a question asked by GoPowercat's Michael Goens was properly and accurately answered.
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia

Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky

(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

