Lake Wales, FL

98-0: Stephen F. Austin nearly hits century mark in rout of overmatched NAIA opponent

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Stephen F. Austin delivered the biggest blowout of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals 98-0 in a game that was a rout before the first quarter was even over. Stephen F. Austin had 35 points after the first quarter and led 59-0 at halftime.

Stephen F. Austin competes at the NCAA’s second-tier FCS level. Warner University, located in Lake Wales, Florida, is an NAIA school and plays three levels lower than the Lumberjacks.

SFA had eight passing touchdowns as the four quarterbacks that saw playing time combined to go 29-of-35 for 478 yards against a clearly overmatched Warner secondary. SFA rushed the ball just 17 times and averaged over seven yards a carry on those attempts. Twelve different players caught a pass for the Lumberjacks and four had at least one catch of 30 yards or more.

Warner, meanwhile, had less than 150 yards of offense. The Royals rushed for just 27 yards as QB Cohen Begue was sacked numerous times. Warner had just nine first downs to SFA’s 28 and turned the ball over four times. SFA was so dominant that it scored those 98 points despite having the ball for just over 20 minutes.

And believe It or not, the Lumberjacks’ output did not set the record for the most points scored in a single game. That record is still held by Portland State as the Vikings put 105 points on Delaware State in 1980. Portland State also is part of the FCS record for the most combined points in a game when they lost 73-68 to Weber State in 2007.

The loss is the fourth blowout Warner has suffered this season too. The Royals are 0-4 and entered the game being outscored 145-32 over its first three games in losses to Kaiser University, West Florida and Florida Memorial University.

