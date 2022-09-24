Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events. The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.

UNION, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO