Washington finishes seventh at Troy golf tournament

The Lady Jays and Lady ’Cats were both among the teams pursing a golf tournament win Thursday in Troy. However, that distinction went to Francis Howell as the Lady Vikings shot a 342 to lead all teams on the course at Woods Fort Golf Club.
Lady Jays defeat Holt in four sets

For the second time this season, Washington scored a GAC Central volleyball victory Wednesday over Holt. Washington (6-9, 4-2) conquered Holt (2-10, 1-4) in the road match, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25.
Lady ’Cats sweep Owensville in FRC match

Sweeping Owensville Thursday, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats improved to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play. Union (10-5, 2-0) defeated Owensville (2-8-2, 0-2), 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
Borgia swims past Westminster Christian

St. Francis Borgia’s boys swimming team dove back into the pool Thursday, claiming a 93-68 win over Westminster Christian Academy. “It was a total team victory,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Everyone scored points for us.”
Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian

St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Pacific rallies to win against New Haven

The Pacific volleyball squad got progressively stronger on its home floor Thursday. After dropping the first set to visiting New Haven (7-5-2, 1-1), Pacific (9-6, 1-1) rebounded to take the next three in a Four Rivers Conference win, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
CROP Walk is Sunday in Union

The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union. The 31st annual walk starts at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St.
Schnucks to acquire Fricks Market in Union, Sullivan

Officials with Schnuck Markets, Inc., announced Monday that they are buying Fricks Market locations in Sullivan and in Union. The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 23, when it will close for three days before reopening on Thurs., Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. as Schnucks.
Soccer
Sports
Union Piggyback Dash raises $7,500

Union’s Piggyback Dash races continue to grow. Saturday’s sixth annual event drew 138 participants over 10-kilometer, 5-K and 2-K races. That was one more than 2021’s race.
Union schools to make Airbnbs an 'option' for student trips

Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events. The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.
