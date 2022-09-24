Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Washington finishes seventh at Troy golf tournament
The Lady Jays and Lady ’Cats were both among the teams pursing a golf tournament win Thursday in Troy. However, that distinction went to Francis Howell as the Lady Vikings shot a 342 to lead all teams on the course at Woods Fort Golf Club.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays defeat Holt in four sets
For the second time this season, Washington scored a GAC Central volleyball victory Wednesday over Holt. Washington (6-9, 4-2) conquered Holt (2-10, 1-4) in the road match, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady ’Cats defeat Pacific
Chasing Sullivan in the Four Rivers Conference softball standings, Union defeated Pacific Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats sweep Owensville in FRC match
Sweeping Owensville Thursday, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats improved to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play. Union (10-5, 2-0) defeated Owensville (2-8-2, 0-2), 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Volleyball Falcons sweep St. Louis, soccer teams fall at St. Charles
East Central College’s volleyball Falcons captured their first conference win of the season Wednesday. East Central (6-7) defeated St. Louis Community College, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
Borgia staff combines for perfect game against Lady Bulldogs
The weather may not have been perfect, but the St. Francis Borgia pitching staff was Wednesday. Borgia (8-3) received a combined perfect game pitching effort from Celia Gildehaus and Amanda Dorpinghaus to defeat visiting St. Clair (0-11), 15-0.
Washington Missourian
Borgia swims past Westminster Christian
St. Francis Borgia’s boys swimming team dove back into the pool Thursday, claiming a 93-68 win over Westminster Christian Academy. “It was a total team victory,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Everyone scored points for us.”
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Knights claim high-scoring win over Notre Dame
If you like high-scoring games, St. Louis County was the place to be Tuesday. St. Francis Borgia defeated Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest, 16-10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian
St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Washington Missourian
Pacific rallies to win against New Haven
The Pacific volleyball squad got progressively stronger on its home floor Thursday. After dropping the first set to visiting New Haven (7-5-2, 1-1), Pacific (9-6, 1-1) rebounded to take the next three in a Four Rivers Conference win, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
Washington Missourian
CROP Walk is Sunday in Union
The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union. The 31st annual walk starts at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St.
Washington Missourian
Schnucks to acquire Fricks Market in Union, Sullivan
Officials with Schnuck Markets, Inc., announced Monday that they are buying Fricks Market locations in Sullivan and in Union. The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 23, when it will close for three days before reopening on Thurs., Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. as Schnucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Union Piggyback Dash raises $7,500
Union’s Piggyback Dash races continue to grow. Saturday’s sixth annual event drew 138 participants over 10-kilometer, 5-K and 2-K races. That was one more than 2021’s race.
Washington Missourian
Union schools to make Airbnbs an 'option' for student trips
Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events. The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.
Comments / 0