Follow @ForwardMSNFC on Twitter for live match updates. Forward Madison FC will host the Richmond Kickers at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, October 8th at 7:00 pm CT. The Flamingos’ match will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, and the theme of the match is Fan Appreciation Night! The ‘Mingos have played well against the Kickers this year, as they’re 2-0-0 against them. The last match between these two squads resulted in a 2-1 win for FMFC, thanks to a 82nd minute goal by Matheus Cassini.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO