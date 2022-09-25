Read full article on original website
Herald and News
OIT's Kira Morrow named CCC women's cross country athlete of week
Oregon Tech senior Kira Morrow was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's women's cross country athlete of the week. The senior from Henley High had the top finish for the Lady Owls at the William Jessup Invitational, placing third overall over a 6,000-meter distance.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Natural gas leak at Scenic Middle School under control in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Firefighters and police responded to a natural gas leak reported along Scenic Avenue in Central Point this afternoon. Central Point School District's (CPSD) Scenic Middle School is the location where an emergency responder confirmed a natural gas line break during the noon hour. CPSD just sent...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
Herald and News
Anything's Possible exhibit to open Sunday at the Klamath Art Association & Gallery
The Klamath Art Association & Gallery will showcasing the art of husband and wife team Greg and Debbie Beckman during the month of October. The exhibit by the Beckmans — Anything's Possible — will kick off with a free reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Folk singer Tom Franks is scheduled to provide entertainment from noon to 2 p.m.
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
mybasin.com
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
KDRV
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
Herald and News
Waldrup, Gail Jean (Cookie)
Gail "Cookie" Jean Waldrup passed away on June 20, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born July 25, 1950 in Bremerton, Washington. Gail was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, more than anything. She also enjoyed Friday night games with the family, puzzles, reading, listening to all genres of music, Yellowstone, Longmire, Sons of Anarchy, just to name a few. Survivors include her brother Dave Mecham, step-sons Mike and Mitch Waldrup, daughter in law, Missi Clyde and her husband Ken Clyde, granddaughter Katrina Dunavant, her husband Robert Dunavant, and their children Aaron and Bailee Dunavant, numerous cousins, and many other family members and close friends. Gail is proceeded in death by her husband Lloyd H. Waldrup, her parents Melvin Mecham and Mildred Gale, and her son Patrick Gosney. Cookie's presence will be missed by many. At her request no services will be held.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KTVL
Police report in Klamath incident to remain confidential
Klamath County, OR — News10 is continuing to learn more about an incident reported to have involved sexual assault last month between Klamath-area high schoolers at an out-of-state baseball tournament. The Klamath County School District says the baseball team in question, the Klamath Falls Falcons, is not affiliated with...
Herald and News
Police continue to search for abduction suspect Eric Koon
Local police announced Monday, Sept. 26 they are still searching for the suspect in an abduction of a Chiloquin woman last week. A press release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) stated that Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is still missing after the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
Klamath Falls News
Hunt for Koon continues
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 9:45 PM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended
On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
clayconews.com
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
