ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State drops home matchup against Hawkeyes
Ball State Field Hockey (4-4, 1-2 MAC) fell to Iowa (8-1, 2-0 B1G) 6-1 Sept. 26. After the Hawkeyes scored first in the first quarter, Ball State equalized by way of first-year forward Fleur Knopert to go into the half tied 1-1. The assist came from fourth-year midfielder Angel Nkosi.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian moves toward U.S. coast
Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying a team of more than 50 people as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the U.S. coast.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
1st BJ's Opens in Indiana
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
Local orchards feeling good as fall season settles in
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For Spencer and Kaylee Creekmore, it’s not truly fall until they go to Anderson Orchard. “When Kaylee and I first got together, it was our first fall,” said Spencer, “and we came out here and liked it so much, we made it a thing every year. We came out here and got […]
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
Fox 59
Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park!
INDIANAPOLIS — We got a sneak peek of what festival goers can except to hear at the Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park this Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd. To learn more about Indy Jazz Fest visit Indyjazzfest.net.
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
