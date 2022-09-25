Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Auburn falls to Aggies in SEC Fall Preview finale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf dropped its SEC Fall Preview consolation match to Texas A&M 3-2 Tuesday at Old Overton Club. "Today was obviously not the result we wanted," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said, "but our guys were relentless in their respective matches, and it was great to get match play experience against a quality opponent. We're extremely proud of the team's performance all week long. Finishing third at 33-under is a huge accomplishment that we're going to build on moving forward."
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball returns to Neville Arena for SEC home opener
AUBURN, Ala. – It's been nearly a month since Auburn Volleyball has played in front of the Orange and Blue faithful. Wednesday, the Tigers return to Neville Arena for its home opener against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. CT. The match will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.
auburntigers.com
Auburn wraps up successful weekend at Clemson Invitational and Commodore Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's tennis program split into two squads and had participants in both the Clemson Invitational in Clemson, SC as well as the Commodore Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. Senior Spencer Gray won his singles flight and the doubles team of Gray and junior Josh Raab captured the doubles portion of the tournament. Over in Nashville, senior Jan Galka and freshman Alejandro Moreno won their draw in doubles play.
auburntigers.com
Men’s golf takes bronze at SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf capped the stroke-play stage of the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in third place, shooting 271 (-9) as a team Monday to narrowly miss the cut for Tuesday's championship matchup. The Tigers were positioned inside the top-two cutoff through 36...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
auburntigers.com
Steve Wilson wins Auburn's Walter Gilbert Award
AUBURN, Ala. – Fifty years after his last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Steve Wilson returned to the Plains, surrounded by his teammates from Auburn's famed 1972 Amazins. "Does my body feel like it's been 50 years? Yes," he said. "My roommates? That's like yesterday. That part never changes, my best friends."
auburntigers.com
Scheer and Morton each grab SEC Volleyball Player of the Week Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following an already impressive weekend of volleyball for the Tigers, equally brilliant performances from the duo of Madison Scheer and Sarah Morton have earned them SEC Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Scheer was nothing short of dominant in two matches...
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball rolls home after sweeping Alabama series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren't going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburntigers.com
Tigers in the hunt through 36 holes at SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf utilized a pair of stellar below-par rounds Sunday to lock down second place heading into Monday's stroke play finale. "Our guys really came to battle today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "Some of them didn't have their best stuff today, but they hung tough and played smart golf. Coach Williams and I are very proud of them. Heading into tomorrow, our goal is to remain focused and put ourselves in a position to play for a title on Tuesday."
auburntigers.com
Auburn SWA Djenane Paul to participate in inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum
AUBURN, Ala. – Executive associate athletic director Djenane Paul will represent Auburn in the inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum class, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. "I'm honored, humbled and thankful to represent Auburn Athletics and grateful to the SEC for this tremendous opportunity," said Paul, Auburn's senior woman administrator. "It's...
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
auburntigers.com
Auburn blanked by Ole Miss 1-0
AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn soccer team once again saw a valiant effort from its back line but could not catch the lucky bounce into the back of the net that it needed to match No. 13 Ole Miss, falling 1-0 at the Auburn Soccer Complex Sunday. Despite taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC
Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think
It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
Comments / 0