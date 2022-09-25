ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Auburn falls to Aggies in SEC Fall Preview finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf dropped its SEC Fall Preview consolation match to Texas A&M 3-2 Tuesday at Old Overton Club. "Today was obviously not the result we wanted," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said, "but our guys were relentless in their respective matches, and it was great to get match play experience against a quality opponent. We're extremely proud of the team's performance all week long. Finishing third at 33-under is a huge accomplishment that we're going to build on moving forward."
auburntigers.com

Auburn Volleyball returns to Neville Arena for SEC home opener

AUBURN, Ala. – It's been nearly a month since Auburn Volleyball has played in front of the Orange and Blue faithful. Wednesday, the Tigers return to Neville Arena for its home opener against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. CT. The match will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.
auburntigers.com

Auburn wraps up successful weekend at Clemson Invitational and Commodore Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's tennis program split into two squads and had participants in both the Clemson Invitational in Clemson, SC as well as the Commodore Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. Senior Spencer Gray won his singles flight and the doubles team of Gray and junior Josh Raab captured the doubles portion of the tournament. Over in Nashville, senior Jan Galka and freshman Alejandro Moreno won their draw in doubles play.
auburntigers.com

Men’s golf takes bronze at SEC Fall Preview

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf capped the stroke-play stage of the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in third place, shooting 271 (-9) as a team Monday to narrowly miss the cut for Tuesday's championship matchup. The Tigers were positioned inside the top-two cutoff through 36...
auburntigers.com

Steve Wilson wins Auburn's Walter Gilbert Award

AUBURN, Ala. – Fifty years after his last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Steve Wilson returned to the Plains, surrounded by his teammates from Auburn's famed 1972 Amazins. "Does my body feel like it's been 50 years? Yes," he said. "My roommates? That's like yesterday. That part never changes, my best friends."
auburntigers.com

Scheer and Morton each grab SEC Volleyball Player of the Week Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following an already impressive weekend of volleyball for the Tigers, equally brilliant performances from the duo of Madison Scheer and Sarah Morton have earned them SEC Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Scheer was nothing short of dominant in two matches...
auburntigers.com

Auburn Volleyball rolls home after sweeping Alabama series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren't going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several...
auburntigers.com

Tigers in the hunt through 36 holes at SEC Fall Preview

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf utilized a pair of stellar below-par rounds Sunday to lock down second place heading into Monday's stroke play finale. "Our guys really came to battle today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "Some of them didn't have their best stuff today, but they hung tough and played smart golf. Coach Williams and I are very proud of them. Heading into tomorrow, our goal is to remain focused and put ourselves in a position to play for a title on Tuesday."
auburntigers.com

Auburn SWA Djenane Paul to participate in inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum

AUBURN, Ala. – Executive associate athletic director Djenane Paul will represent Auburn in the inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum class, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. "I'm honored, humbled and thankful to represent Auburn Athletics and grateful to the SEC for this tremendous opportunity," said Paul, Auburn's senior woman administrator. "It's...
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
auburntigers.com

Auburn blanked by Ole Miss 1-0

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn soccer team once again saw a valiant effort from its back line but could not catch the lucky bounce into the back of the net that it needed to match No. 13 Ole Miss, falling 1-0 at the Auburn Soccer Complex Sunday. Despite taking...
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. DB Ty Adams Flips Commitment to UNC

Before concluding his North Carolina official visit, three-star defensive back Ty Adams switched his commitment to the Tar Heels. He announced the move on Sunday evening. Originally, Adams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, committed to East Carolina in June, while officially visiting Greenville. But, when UNC offered in mid-August, he decided to give the Tar Heels a look. That began with attending UNC's season-opening win over Florida A&M and continued with this weekend's official visit.
WRAL News

Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think

It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC

