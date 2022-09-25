ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
MADISON, WI
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany

Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
DUBLIN, OH
wosu.org

Haunted history of Ohio State University

Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg

Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH

