4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
Paul Chryst talks about OSU loss, disappointment, and Illinois
An overview of what Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst had to say following the Ohio State game on Saturday and during his weekly media availability on Monday.
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany
Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
wosu.org
Haunted history of Ohio State University
Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
richlandsource.com
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg
Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: New Concord John Glenn posts stop sign on Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
New Concord John Glenn unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Zanesville West Muskingum in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on September 14, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
richlandsource.com
Kissing your sister: Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne find lipsmacking impasse
Nothing was decided after Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on September 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.
