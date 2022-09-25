ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
SPRINGBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Beavercreek, OH
Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Beavercreek, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
richlandsource.com

Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg

Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Milford pushes the mute button on Springboro's offense

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Milford's 3-0 blanking of Springboro on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 15 , Springboro squared off with Miamisburg in a volleyball game . We covered...
SPRINGBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnut Hills#High School#First Blood
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson

No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany

Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
TIPP CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
DUBLIN, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market

It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy