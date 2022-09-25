Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
richlandsource.com
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne
Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Beavercreek shuts down Troy in defensive masterpiece
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beavercreek squeeze Troy 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Troy 2-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Dayton Centerville blanks Kettering Fairmont
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dayton Centerville as it shut out Kettering Fairmont 2-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg
Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Kissing your sister: Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne find lipsmacking impasse
Nothing was decided after Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on September 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Springboro blankets Clayton Northmont with swarming defensive effort
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springboro bottled Clayton Northmont 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The first half gave Springboro a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Milford pushes the mute button on Springboro's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Milford's 3-0 blanking of Springboro on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 15 , Springboro squared off with Miamisburg in a volleyball game . We covered...
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Springfield slips past Piqua
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield did just enough to beat Piqua 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Springfield opened with a 3-2 advantage over Piqua through the first half.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Cincinnati Princeton shuts down Cincinnati Purcell Marian in defensive masterpiece
Cincinnati Princeton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Cincinnati Purcell Marian cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on September 26. Recently on September 22 , Cincinnati Princeton squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson
No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany
Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
