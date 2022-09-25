ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Women's basketball season tickets on sale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's basketball season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. Ticket packages that include general admission to all 14 home games cost $50. Fans looking to purchase women's basketball season tickets can click here. The Bears 14 games will feature seven Ivy League games...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Lau, Ahlstrom win ITHF Championship in successful opening weekend for women's tennis

PROVIDENECE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team competed at a pair of events during the first weekend of competition for the Bears during the 2022 fall season. Britany Lau, Addison Ahlstrom, Nora Lee, and Vivian Miller competed at the doubles-only event, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Women's Collegiate Invitational. Phoebe Peus, Ali Benedetto, Olivia Mariotti, Lindsey Hofflander, and Gabby Soliman competed at the Bulldog Invitational at Yale.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Sailing earns second place at Sherman Hoyt Trophy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed at three different events this weekend. The Bears took second out of 18 teams at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy. Connor Nelson and Izzy Cox in Division A (second place) and Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong in Division B (third place) combined for an overall score of 162, only 12 behind first-place Yale.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudonville, NY
Loudonville, NY
Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Portsmouth man wins $50,000 playing Powerball

A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $100,000.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
GoLocalProv

Students Demolish Rented U-Haul Vehicles at Brown-Harvard Football Game

A massive tailgate in the Brown University parking and tailgate area just outside the Brown Football Stadium is being investigated after a half-dozen rented vehicles were damaged. Representatives of U-Haul have confirmed that the trucks and pick-up trucks had to be retrieved from the lot on Elmgrove Avenue. The damage...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena#Brown Bears#Athletics
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair

MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
Turnto10.com

Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court

(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Camilo Díaz

You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
ATTLEBORO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy