Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa County School Board Approves New Football Stadium For Brookwood

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." During a Tuesday meeting the Tuscaloosa County School Board approved a construction project that will build a new football stadium, track, track and field house for Brookwood High School. The project will come with a price tag of roughly $18 million and gives the Panthers brand new facilities to continue to grow its sports programs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack's New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple

The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "$30K Workday Payday" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

