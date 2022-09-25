Read full article on original website
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Tuscaloosa County School Board Approves New Football Stadium For Brookwood
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." During a Tuesday meeting the Tuscaloosa County School Board approved a construction project that will build a new football stadium, track, track and field house for Brookwood High School. The project will come with a price tag of roughly $18 million and gives the Panthers brand new facilities to continue to grow its sports programs.
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Win Concert Tickets to See Mary J. Blige in Birmingham, Alabama
Noted as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige is on tour. Excited fans can’t wait for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to arrive in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s taking place on Wednesday, September 28 at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Also, gracing the stage will be Ella Mai and Queen Naija.
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "$30K Workday Payday" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
