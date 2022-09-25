ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week

Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars

Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Anderson, AL
City
Henry, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Rings – and Ferraris – Over Lambos

The recruiting catchphrase "rings over Lambos" gained a new meaning as it was announced that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of the ownership group opening a new Ferrari dealership in Nashville, TN. Not only are the national championship rings more important, but Saban would rather...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
95.3 The Bear

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaconda#American Football#College Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Sec
95.3 The Bear

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
95.3 The Bear

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses

Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy